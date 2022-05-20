Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after buying an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.19. 5,581,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,302. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $307.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

