Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of VBK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.15. 47,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,039. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $193.17 and a 1-year high of $306.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.95 and a 200 day moving average of $253.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

