Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,503. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $160.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.81 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

