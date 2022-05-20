Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases 6,543 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 419.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,590,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,698. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

