Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,431 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $166,276,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:IQV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $201.83. 861,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.57 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
