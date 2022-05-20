Summit Trail Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,431 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $166,276,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after purchasing an additional 370,296 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,040,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 502,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after buying an additional 314,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $201.83. 861,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.57 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average is $242.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.47.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

