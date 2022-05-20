Summit Trail Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 255,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after buying an additional 57,201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.47. 2,422,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,085. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

