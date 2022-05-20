Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.87 and last traded at $42.99. 3,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 604,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,372 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

