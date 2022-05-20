Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $70.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.04% from the stock’s current price.

AER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

AerCap stock opened at $45.74 on Wednesday. AerCap has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AerCap by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

