Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

OTCMKTS:SZKMY traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.14. 10,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,681. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.65. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $110.39 and a twelve month high of $199.94.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.