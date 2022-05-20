Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCABY remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of 18.50 and a 1-year high of 18.85.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

