Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCABY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS SCABY remained flat at $18.50 during midday trading on Thursday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of 18.50 and a 1-year high of 18.85.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
