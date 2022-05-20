Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) to Issue $0.11 — Dividend

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, July 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of SLVM stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.74. The stock had a trading volume of 238,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,683. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In other Sylvamo news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after purchasing an additional 235,187 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $69,597,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $45,020,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 187,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 4th quarter worth $10,312,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

