SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $93.00

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.53 million and $93.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYNC Network alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00191831 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002978 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00303035 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001340 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,793,695 coins and its circulating supply is 124,239,158 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SYNC Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYNC Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.