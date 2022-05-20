Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,352. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $238.50 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

