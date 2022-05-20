Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given New $380.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.45.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $300.52 on Thursday. Synopsys has a one year low of $238.50 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 13.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $9,772,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 39,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.