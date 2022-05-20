Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $297.18. 16,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,352. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $238.50 and a twelve month high of $377.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

