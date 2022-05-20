Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $300.52 on Friday. Synopsys has a one year low of $238.50 and a one year high of $377.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.27. The company has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

