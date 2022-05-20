Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Rating) shares were up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

About Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY)

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

