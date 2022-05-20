Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $119.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.13.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 108,967 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

