Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells $999,897.42 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.99. 419,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,774. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 912.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 49,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 198,827 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,013,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.