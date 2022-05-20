Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70. 1,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 222,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

