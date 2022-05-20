Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.42.

TRGP opened at $68.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.81 and a beta of 2.52. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $37.13 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,974,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,438,549. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 139,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $411,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

