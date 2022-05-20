Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $227.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $294.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.76. The company had a trading volume of 178,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. The firm has a market cap of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a one year low of $151.28 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 3,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $2,258,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,229 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

