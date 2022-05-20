Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $205.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $293.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.42.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.68. 206,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target has a 1 year low of $151.28 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average is $226.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Target will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

