Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Gordon Haskett

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Gordon Haskett from $300.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Target from $294.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.42.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.69. Target has a 1-year low of $151.28 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

