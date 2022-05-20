TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $119.60

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $119.60 and last traded at $120.10, with a volume of 70672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.70.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

