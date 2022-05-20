TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $1.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.95 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after buying an additional 2,955,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after buying an additional 7,545,761 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after buying an additional 1,029,472 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $7.48. 267,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,618. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

