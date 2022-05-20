Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.69 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

