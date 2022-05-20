Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.
Tekla Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $14.69 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.
About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)
Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
