Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.35

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.33) to €7.30 ($7.60) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Telekom Austria from €9.50 ($9.90) to €9.00 ($9.38) in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.