Telos Hits Market Cap of $92.98 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Telos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market cap of $92.98 million and $3.62 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 165.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.