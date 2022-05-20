TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 242,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.23% of TELUS worth $73,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after buying an additional 159,042 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,601,000 after purchasing an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,942,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,709,000 after purchasing an additional 414,925 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in TELUS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,861,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,555,000 after purchasing an additional 291,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,711,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,342,000 after purchasing an additional 187,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:TU traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 50,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

