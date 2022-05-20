TerraKRW Trading Down 92.4% Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (KRT) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $53,796.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 92.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $325.90 or 0.01117611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.80 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,331.60 or 1.79461729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008919 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,882,323,156 coins and its circulating supply is 38,881,594,048 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.