TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 24,245.04% and a negative return on equity of 73.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 542,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,506,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $647,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes purchased 16,000 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $76,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $172,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 644,250 shares of company stock worth $4,001,820. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 259,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 63,353 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 227,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 51,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 145,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,012 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

