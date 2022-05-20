The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lifted by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.86.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $127.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.28 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

