The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,376,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $2,977,684.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

