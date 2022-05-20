The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $16.52 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

