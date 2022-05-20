The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $868.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.67. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.47 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,462,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,754 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $6,986,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,825,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Secure Services, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision Services, Reentry Services, and International Services.

