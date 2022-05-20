The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.00 Price Target

Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($14.58) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SZU. Warburg Research set a €10.30 ($10.73) target price on shares of Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.58) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($11.46) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Südzucker stock traded down €0.20 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €12.59 ($13.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. Südzucker has a 1-year low of €9.75 ($10.16) and a 1-year high of €14.62 ($15.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

