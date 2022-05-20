The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $308.20. 2,085,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,176,660. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.90 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

