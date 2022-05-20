The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Target Price to $56.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $72.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DOCS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.17 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $116,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,924.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 400.0% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 460.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

