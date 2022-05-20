The Goldman Sachs Group Trims SEA (NYSE:SE) Target Price to $190.00

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.34. SEA has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEA will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Sarl raised its position in SEA by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 65,699 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of SEA by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 98,995 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of SEA by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 468,429 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $56,113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 96,997 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

