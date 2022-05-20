The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $633.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $69.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

