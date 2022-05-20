The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012,751 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 2.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $139,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.37. 19,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,853. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $146.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 74.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.