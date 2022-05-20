The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $539,899.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,085,099.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,679,185. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.64.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $169.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

