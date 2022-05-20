TheStreet Downgrades Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) to D

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.87%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Reading International by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Reading International by 240.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

