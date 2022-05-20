Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger Acquires 30,530 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
AYRO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a current ratio of 25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.
Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayro (AYRO)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.