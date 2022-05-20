Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger Acquires 30,530 Shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Stock

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Michael Wittenschlaeger bought 30,530 shares of Ayro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $28,392.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,392.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AYRO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.18 and a current ratio of 25.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 1,096.37% and a negative return on equity of 41.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ayro by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 300,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the fourth quarter worth $1,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ayro in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ayro by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ayro by 287.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Ayro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

