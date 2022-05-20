Thor Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $17.05 Per Share (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $17.05 per share for the year.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $72.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $69.82 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thor Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Thor Industries by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Thor Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.