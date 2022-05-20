ThreeFold (TFT) Price Down 2.9% This Week

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0656 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $39,085.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.52 or 0.01051383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $150.49 or 0.00512853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00032801 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,034.86 or 1.77325161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00099144 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

