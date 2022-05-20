Tixl (TXL) Market Cap Hits $4.09 Million

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last week, Tixl has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

