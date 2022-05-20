TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TJX Companies stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. The stock had a trading volume of 407,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,714. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.