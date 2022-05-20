TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TJX opened at $61.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 76,012 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

